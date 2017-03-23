Water is a treasure says Pope Francis

Water is a treasure and we must protect it, says Pope Francis.

During yesterday’s General Audience in St. Peter’s Square, he especially welcomed visitors participating in the “Watershed” Conference.

Timed to take place on 22 March – World Water Day – the conference focus was on “replenishing water values for a thirsty world”.

Francis told the visitors he was happy the conference was taking place:

“It represents yet another stage in the joint commitment of various institutions to raising consciousness about the need to protect water”.

Francis also said this commitment includes helping people become aware “water is a treasure belonging to everyone, mindful too of its cultural and religious significance.”

Francis finished his special greeting to the conference participants by thanking them for their work.

He said he wanted to encourage the work they do in educating people, especially through programmes directed to children and young people.

The conference is being co-hosted by the Pontifical Council for Culture and the Argentinian Chapter of the Club of Rome.

