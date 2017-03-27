Interactive panels bring earthquake damaged Catholic Cathedral to life

Interactive panels erected outside the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Christchurch will give visitors a video and pictorial view of the Catholic basilica’s history and also the damage sustained in the earthquakes.

The 12 panels, four of which have been printed with an interactive QR code, have created a timeline from 1860 to the present.

When the code is canned with a mobile phone, you can take a 360-degree interior tour of the Cathedral (prior to the quake), look at a slideshow of 25 archival construction photographs with comment and see drone footage of the interior of the building, and other video coverage, taken since the earthquakes.

Fr Rick Loughnan, Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch, said that there was much interest in the Cathedral, its history and its present state.

“The panels create a timeline dating back to 1860 and the QR codes show the interior of the Cathedral in its full grandeur and what we have today.”

“We had noticed that tourists have been squeezing their phones through the gates to takes photos of the Cathedral.”

“Through the QR codes they will now have access to photos, videos and a drone fly-through which will allow them to compare the past and present,” he said.

The City Council has allocated a coach stop for tour buses in front of the fence.

View a video of Fr Rick Loughnan speaking about the new panels on the Cathedral fence.

