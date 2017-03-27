Same sex couple adopt Catholic child despite opposition

A same sex couple from New South Wales have had their wish to adopt a four-year old Catholic child granted despite opposition from the child’s parents.

The child will not be raised in the Catholic faith.

Both the child’s birth parents are Catholics.

The child was removed from her mother’s care when she was only a few days old.

He mother is a drug addict, has a manslaughter conviction and was deemed unable to care for the infant.

The New South Wales Supreme Court heard the birth mother was “a practising Catholic and she is not comfortable with [the child’s] placement with the proposed adoptive parents because of her upbringing and religious values”.

The adoptive parents are a lesbian couple.

The couple have had the girl in their care since she was six months old and began proceedings to legally adopt her.

They told the court they couldn’t raise the child as a Catholic given the religion’s longstanding opposition to homosexual relationships.

The judge ruled that while cultural and religious traditions should be “preserved as far as possible”, they should not impact on the child’s wellbeing.

He said religion was only one aspect of the many factors the court needed to consider.

