“When I went to the police station they took me to a cell and gave me a mattress.

There were cockroaches crawling and biting me, I thought to myself this is similar to a police station in Afghanistan!”

It’s just after midnight at Auckland International Airport when Khalid, who we agreed not to name to protect his identity, arrived in late August 2012.

He’d disposed of his passport during the final transit before reaching Auckland. Continue reading

