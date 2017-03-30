Bishop Victoria Matthews seriously considering’ Government’s offer

Bishop Victoria Matthews has penned a letter to the Government saying she is “seriously considering” its offer to help fund restoration of Christ Church Cathedral, but sources say no decision will be made for at least a week.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Gerry Brownlee said he wrote to Anglican Bishop Victoria Matthews on March 8 to reiterate an offer to contribute a $10 million grant and a $15 million loan towards the restoration costs of the cathedral. Continue reading

