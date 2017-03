Cardinal Raymond Burke says if Pope Francis doesn’t answer the five dubia questions he and three other cardinals put to him about Amoris Laetitia last December, he will correct them himself.

Burke says the Pope must answer the dubia questions as they are about the foundations of moral life and the Church’s teaching about good and evil concerning “various sacred realities like marriage and Holy Communion and so forth”. Read more

