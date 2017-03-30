Caritas Challenge – helping young people make a difference

St Joseph’s School Feilding is taking on the Caritas Challenge for the first time.

The whole school of 135 students will be taking part in the activities on Friday.

The senior class is staying overnight to complete the 24 hours through to Saturday morning.

“We hope that the students will learn to appreciate the very real challenges people just like us are having to face due to the effects of climate change,” says Therese Petersen, Director of Religious

“And that we can all do something to help make a difference.”

St Joseph’s is just one of the many primary and secondary schools, Catholic youth groups and university students will hold their own “challenges”

The Caritas Challenge is an annual event aimed at raising awareness about social justice issues in the world.

It encourages youth to undertake an activity for a 24-hour period that gives them an insight into what people living with poverty and injustice experience on a daily basis.

As well as it raises funds for organiser, Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

The nationwide event will be launched this weekend and will run for six weeks.

Based on four themes outlined by Caritas – Move It, Live It, Sweat It and Stop It – participants design their own ‘challenge’ based on one or more of the themes.

Each year there is a focus on a specific country or region in which Caritas is delivering development programmes.

This year games and activities have been developed by Caritas to teach participants about living conditions in the Pacific, particularly in Kiribati.

All funds raised during the Caritas Challenge in 2017 will go towards supporting the people of Kiribati

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand is delivering programmes there focused on health, climate awareness and youth leadership, training for women, developing sustainable livelihoods, and agricultural training for youth.

