Christ’s newly restored tomb may collapse

Monday, April 3rd, 2017

Christ’s newly restored tomb may collapse, says Antonia Moropoulou, chief scientific supervisor with the National Technical University of Athens.

The tomb’s structural integrity has been a concern for over 100 years.

The tomb has just been reopened after extensive renovations.

Moropoulou says the collapse will be a slow, but catastrophic process.

The problem is the tomb itself is on unstable ground.

Its foundations are made of a mixture of “tunnels, rubble and crumbling foundation mortar”.

Evidently the unstable foundations are partly a result of the limestone quarry where it was built.

This was once used as a cemetery for upper class Jews.

A lack of funds is a big problem with stabilising the foundations.

Scientists are working with Church authorities to determine the best plan for restoration work on the foundation, which is estimated to cost 6 million euro and would take about 10 months.

The tomb and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre sees nearly 4 million visitors a year.

  • Jonathan Godfrey

    Hmmm…

    A projected total cost of 6 million Euro for repairs, and 4 million visitors a year.

    Here’s an idea: each visitor is asked for 1 Euro each to go to this project.

    Failing that, ask for a special additional 1 Euro per person in the Catholic Church’s Good Friday collection across the world – money so raised going to this project and surplus to a capital works fund for the Holy Sites.

