A 64-year-old man who grew cannabis for pain relief and supplied his friends has donated $5000 to the Salvation Army as part of his penalty.

Arthur Leslie Richardson brought a bank cheque made out to the church when he arrived for sentencing at Hawera District Court, after earlier pleading guilty to cultivating cannabis, possession of the class C drug for supply and possession of equipment to grow it. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.