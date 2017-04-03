  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Modern liturgy is disastrous and causes schism

Monday, April 3rd, 2017

Modern liturgy causes “disaster, devastation and schism”, says Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Sarah told the 18th Cologne International Liturgical Conference that rather than bring the liturgy up to date, Vatican II destroyed the Church’s “mystical essence”.

In his opinion the church has “abandoned her Christian roots” since the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II), where reforms brought the church “up to date”.

Sarah runs the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments.

At the same time. he said Vatican II brought about some “fine initiatives”.

“However we cannot close our eyes to the disaster, the devastation and the schism that the modern promoters of a living liturgy caused by remodelling the Church’s liturgy according to their ideas,” he said.

“They forgot that the liturgical act is not just a prayer, but also and above all a mystery in which something is accomplished for us that we cannot fully understand but that we must accept and receive in faith, love, obedience and adoring silence.”

While some Catholics feel they are going through what Sarah describes as a “liturgical war”, he suggests they reframe their feelings.

They should see the present situation with the liturgy as an aberration, he suggests.

Instead, the liturgy is “the space par excellence where Catholics should experience unity in truth, in faith, and in love.”

Source

  • Jack Retter

    Mystery is one thing, meaningless is another.

    Liturgy, well celebrated is mysterious of nature, and I’m all in favour of the liturgy taking us beyond the ordinary.

    However I don’t see it’s possible, as the Cardinal suggests, that Catholics experience unity in truth, faith and love, when the language used in this transliteration of the sacred texts is clumsy and pretty much unintelligible.

    Surely the Cardinal, an African, has some understanding of culture and is therefore not suggesting that transliteration of the liturgical texts is the equivalent of mystery.

    When the NZ Catholic Bishops promoted the new translation of the liturgy to Catholics they spent thousands on glossy brochures and seminars and training all around the country.

    They promised “new words and a deeper meaning”.

    I have to say yes to new words, but rather than a deeper meaning I find the language at times obscure, verging on meaningless.

    In this light, I for one was very pleased recently to see the NZ Bishops change their view that the new words of the liturgy do not bring deeper meaning and are concerned about the imposed Latin syntax used in the translation.

    I was also pleased to read of their united support for Archbishop Roche as chairman of the committee of the new commission to investigate the whole matter.

    I live in hope the former chairman of ICEL will be able to help the Church in the issue of inculturation and the question of what decentralisation is desirable in matters relating to the liturgy.

    If I recall correctly, prior to Cardinal Arinze then Cardinal Sarah’s initiatives, the NZ Bishops, and indeed most if not all English speaking bishops conferences around the world supported the ICEL translation of the liturgy.

    Might it not be time to dust off that work?

