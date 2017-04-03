Modern liturgy is disastrous and causes schism

Modern liturgy causes “disaster, devastation and schism”, says Cardinal Robert Sarah.

Sarah told the 18th Cologne International Liturgical Conference that rather than bring the liturgy up to date, Vatican II destroyed the Church’s “mystical essence”.

In his opinion the church has “abandoned her Christian roots” since the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II), where reforms brought the church “up to date”.

Sarah runs the Congregation for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments.

At the same time. he said Vatican II brought about some “fine initiatives”.

“However we cannot close our eyes to the disaster, the devastation and the schism that the modern promoters of a living liturgy caused by remodelling the Church’s liturgy according to their ideas,” he said.

“They forgot that the liturgical act is not just a prayer, but also and above all a mystery in which something is accomplished for us that we cannot fully understand but that we must accept and receive in faith, love, obedience and adoring silence.”

While some Catholics feel they are going through what Sarah describes as a “liturgical war”, he suggests they reframe their feelings.

They should see the present situation with the liturgy as an aberration, he suggests.

Instead, the liturgy is “the space par excellence where Catholics should experience unity in truth, in faith, and in love.”

