Pa Henare Tate R.I.P

Groups have begun to gather at Motuti marae to mourn Pā Henare Arekatea Tate, who passed away on Saturday at Rawene Hospital at he age of 79.

He had retired to his home of Motuti early in 2008 and had been suffering from cancer for some time.

Pa Henare was born in Rawene and affiliates to Te Rarawa. He was a priest of the for over 50 years.

He was also a Doctor of Philosophy and an award-winning author.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday beginning at 10am

Even in retirement Pa Henare remained very active in many areas in particular promoting awareness of New Zealand’s first bishop, Bishop Pompallier, who is buried in the church at Motuti.

As a young priest he worked with the Te Rangimarie cultural group at Te Unga Waka marae.

He produced the sacred musical “Christ the Maori” which presented the life of Christ in song and dance that spoke to Maori hearts.

Pa Henare became a key contributor in the development of what he called “Maori Theology” and was awarded his PhD for his seminal work in this field.

He began to research deeply the connections between what is taught in the Gospels and the values that are treasured within his own Maori culture.

For many years he lectured in this area for the Catholic Institute of Theology.

The Bishop of Auckland, Bishop Patrick Dunn, said that Pa Henare also played a key role in the translation of our present liturgical texts into Maori.

“He was a brilliant orator,” Bishop Dunn said, “always interesting and always laced with humour.”

“There was a deeply spiritual side to his character, and this was always to the fore.”

“His energy was endless and there was always some new project that he was undertaking.”

“We will miss his creativity and the knowledge, insights and commitment with which his whole priestly ministry was imbued,” Bishop Dunn said.

Source

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.