‘Satanic’ campaign to buy warm clothes for needy in New Zealand

A “Satanic” campaign to buy warm clothes for disadvantaged people has been blessed by an Auckland reverend, while drawing the ire of Family First.

Satanic New Zealand has launched a “Soles for Satan” Givealittle page to “buy new socks, hats, and warm clothing for homeless shelters and children living in poverty”.

Co-founder Frankie Astro Seven Vegas said the group aimed to challenge religious authority while encouraging public good.

“We’re not in any way anti-Christian, we’re just pro-Satan,” the Dunedin resident said. Continue reading

