Surrogacy’s not for us: feminists, conservative Catholics unite

Surrogacy’s not for us, say members of a high-profile Italian feminist organisation, Se Non Ora Quando.

While they argue it’s the right of every woman to decide what to do with her own body, they are staunchly against surrogacy.

Surrogacy in this context is the practice of arranging for another woman to carry and give birth to another woman’s child.

Members of Se Non Ora Quando met last week at a high-profile anti-surrogacy conference at Rome’s Lower House of Parliament.

The many conservative Catholic politicians at the conference were delighted with the support they received from staunchly left-wing feminists.

These feminists came from Italy, Germany, Sweden and France.

They argued the United Nations should “ban the practice of surrogacy,” describing it as “incompatible with human rights and with the dignity of women.”

Surrogacy is not legal in Western Europe – and has been banned in several countries including Germany and France.

The European Parliament rejected surrogacy in a 2015 non-binding resolution.

However, many women reportedly seek women willing to undertake surrogacy roles in countries where the practice is legal.

It is an option, for instance, for women in Canada and the United States.

It is also legal in New Zealand.

The Human Assisted Reproductive Technology Act 2004 authorises altruistic surrogacy in New Zealand, but prohibits commercial surrogacy agreements.

