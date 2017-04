Tearfund NZ has been blocked from sending aid to India.

It is one of 11,000 aid groups who rae no longer allowed to send aid there.

The Indian Government says it is “not in its national interest to receive funding from such aid groups”.

The Tearfund is a Christian charity. It supports about 145,000 children. New Zealanders are supporting 1,100 children. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.