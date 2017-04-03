  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Vatican publishes Pope’s letter to UN about nuclear weapons

Monday, April 3rd, 2017

The Vatican has published a letter the Pope wrote to the UN last week about banning nuclear weapons.

In this he urged the UN to “commit … to a world without nuclear weapons”. Read more

 

