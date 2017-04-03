Vatican publishes Pope’s letter to UN about nuclear weapons

The Vatican has published a letter the Pope wrote to the UN last week about banning nuclear weapons.
In this he urged the UN to “commit … to a world without nuclear weapons”. Read more
