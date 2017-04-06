Cardinal cancels Rome visit

Tongan’s Cardinal Mafi is recovering in Auckland after he was rushed to the Middlemore Hospital last weekend.

On Monday night the Counties Manukau Health Board said Mafi’s condition was stable

His condition is not believed to be serious and he will probably be discharged in the next day or so.

A spokesperson from the Catholic Church Diocesan Centre, Nuku’alofa said that Cardinal Mafi left Tonga on Friday, 31 March en route for Rome.

They said that Mafi was not well when he left Tonga and after he arrived in Auckland he decided to have a medical check-up before he embarked on the long flight from Auckland to Rome.

It was then discovered that he was not well enough to take the long flight to Rome.

The Cardinal has cancelled his trip to the Vatican.

He hopes to return to Tonga in time to take part in the Easter ceremonies

