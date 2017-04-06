Church told to practice Jesus’ teachings

Australian reform group Catholics for Renewal has sent an open letter to all Australia’s Catholic parishes saying the Church needs to be challenged start practising the teachings of Jesus.

The group wants parishioners to sign the letter showing their support for “renewal in the church”.

The letter is addressed to Australia’s archbishops and bishops.

“Renewal” would involve the bishops visiting Pope Francis and telling him the truth about “several fundamental church teachings” that need changing.

These concern women, celibacy, governance and the way child sex cases are handled.

It would also involve the bishops and archbishops acting quickly on serious matters the Australian Royal Commission into Institutional responses to Child Sex Abuse identified as contributing factors to child sex abuse.

Catholics for Renewal president Peter Johnstone said bishops must not simply “defer to the Holy See”.

They must “urge Francis to require mandatory reporting of all child sex abuse allegations to police”.

He said they also must persuade him to “immediately appoint women to the church’s highest ranks” in senior diocesan positions. These positions include chancellor and delegate of bishops.

Dioceses with women leaders had the lowest child sexual abuse rates, he said.

Johnstone acknowledged his group’s ideas may be seen as revolutionary.

He thinks they are “simply in accordance with Christ’s teachings”.

