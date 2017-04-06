  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Clergy who don’t believe in organised religion are getting organised

Thursday, April 6th, 2017

A meeting to organise religious leaders — for people who don’t believe in organised religion?

The humanist clergy — spiritual leaders for people who don't like to talk about God but do like to gather for a moral purpose — are trying to get a lot more organized

