Anglicans commission new poll on Christ Church Cathedral

Monday, April 10th, 2017

Anglican leaders have ordered another survey of how Christchurch residents feel about restoring the cathedral.

The new survey will be the latest in a long list of polls conducted in the city about the Christ Church Cathedral. There were two major surveys in 2013 and two more in 2014. Continue reading

