Latin Mass for Fatima centenary feast

The traditional Latin Mass may be celebrated on Our Lady of Fatima’s feast day this year.

The Mass will mark the 100 years since Our Lady is said to have appeared in a series of visions at Fatima, Portugal.

The Vatican office which governs the use of the traditional Latin Mass gave permission for “a votive Mass of the Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary” to be celebrated on May 13, 2017.

Gregory DiPippo, who is the editor of New Liturgical Movement, explained why the the decision to celebrate the traditional Latin Mass was made.

He says it was because “many of the Christian faithful who are attached to the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite have a particular and fervent devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima”.

DiPippo says out of a wish “to encourage the devotion of the faithful to the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima” the Latin Mass was approved.

The Fatima apparitions are well known. Our Lady first appeared on 13 May 1917 to siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto – age 9 and 7 – and their cousin, 10-year-old Lucia dos Santos.

She then allegedly appeared to the children on the 13th of every month until October. Her message was a call to repentance and prayer.

Francisco and Jacinta died in 1919 and 1920. They have been beatified and their cause for canonisation was opened in March.

Lucia, a Carmelite nun, died in 2005. Her cause for beatification is open.

Pope Francis will visit the Fatima shrine for the centenary.

