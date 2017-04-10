“Illegal” and “immigrant” not synonyms Pope says

The media need to get their terminology right and stop perpetuating negative stereotypes about immigrants says Pope Francis.

Negative names for immigrants, like calling them “illegal” are not on, Francis says.

The media is guilty of this. They should stop perpetuating negative stereotypes and find out why people migrate, he says.

Francis offered a number of examples that may lead people to leaving their home countries. These included natural disasters, human rights violations and poverty. Read more

