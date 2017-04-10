New funeral policy recognises challenges and sensitivities

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference has published a new national liturgical policy on the order of Christian funerals and guidelines for tangihanga

A media release announcing the publication of For Those Who Believe: Life is Changed not Ended says the policy recognises the challenges and sensitivity required of those involved in pastoral care for the one who has died and those who mourn within the Catholic community.

It respects cultural and family traditions.

Recognition and value is given to the variety of ministers and ministries involved in funerals.

The development of bereavement ministry in parishes is encouraged.

Attention is paid to the different stages and rites that surround the death of a Christian and precede the 3-fold rite of Christian Burial – the Vigil, the Funeral Liturgy and the Rite of Committal.

Consideration of Catholic practice around Cremation is provided.

The purpose of Catholic funeral rites in relation to the use of Symbols, Words of Remembrance, Music and other forms of Tribute is clearly and simply stated.

Guidelines for Tangihana

In addition, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops recommend Tangihanga: A Catechesis, prepared by Rev Danny Karatea-Goddard which included in the publication.

The Bishops say “This catechesis gives clarity to the timing, process and various customs that may be engaged on the Tangihanga journey.”

Helps bereavement ministers and funeral directors

The media release says that For Those Who Believe: Life is Changed not Ended will be “particularly useful for priests, deacons, chaplains and members of the Catholic community who share in any form of bereavement ministry, as well as funeral directors.”

“Priests, deacons and catechists who may be asked to assist at a tangihanga or laity who may be participating as friends will also welcome the accessible and informative catechesis.”

Source

Supplied – www.catholic.org.nz

News category: New Zealand.