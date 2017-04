The amalgamation of five Catholic churches across the Tasman District into one “Our Lady of the Bays” parish took place on 1 April.

While there will still be distinct church communities in each area, the come under centralised leadership.

Father Seph Pijfers is overseeing the amalgamated parish and will be assisted by priests and lay-pastoral leaders based in each community. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.