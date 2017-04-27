Pope, di Caprio, Obama and Clinton in movie

Pope Francis is in a movie about global warming with a stella cast including world leaders including Bill Clinton,Barak Obama and Ban Ki-moon.

The film “Before the Flood” was produced by National Geographic. It was released this week.

Leonardo Di Caprio, who narrates the movie, says Francis’ leadership on climate change is “inspirational and essential”.

He said when he met Francis in January last year, they discussed the need for the world community to accept climate change science.

“One of the most important spiritual leaders on the planet…has now called upon the world community to accept the modern science of climate change. A pope has never done anything like this in history,” DiCaprio says in the film.

Francis has put the environment near the centre of his papacy, urging people to care for the world.

In his 2015 encyclical Laudato si’ , he called for a “broad cultural revolution” to reverse the effects of human activity on the planet.

This includes asking Catholics to have an “ecological conversion,” telling them to confess sins against creation, like wasting resources.

He has also held numerous conferences on the environment, populations and sustainability.

Others in the high-profile lineup include Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk and John Kerry.

