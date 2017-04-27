  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Pope flying to Egypt to strengthen interreligious dialogue

Thursday, April 27th, 2017

Pope Francis is flying to Egypt today.

During his two-day visit  he will celebrate Mass, participate in a peace conference,  meet with the Orthodox Coptic Patriarch, Tawadros II and promote and deepen interreligious dialogue. Egypt is a predominantly Muslim nation. Read more

 

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,