Pope Francis among Time magazine’s most influential

For the fifth year in a row, Time magazine has listed Pope Francis among the world’s most influential people.



Time says those on their “top 100” list are selected on the basis of the change they make in the world.

They say it is not relevant whether Time agrees with the change or not.

Francis was first nominated to the list in 2013.

Cardinal Blase J Cupich wrote a reflection about Francis with the nomination.

Focusing on his humility, Cupich says Francis always goes to reconciliation before hearing confessions.

He has made it clear from the outset of his papacy that he too is a sinner and says he must go to confession first “because one cannot accompany a suffering world without acknowledging one’s own faults”.

Cupich says the standards Francis sets for himself are the same as those he sets for other church leaders.

“Before being elected Pope, Francis gave a speech to his fellow Cardinals warning against becoming a ‘self-referential’ church, rather than one that goes out of itself to the margins of society to be with those who suffer.

“That is where God is working in the world and where he calls us to be. This has rung especially true this year, as Francis has spoken out on the need to welcome refugees amid a global crisis,” he said.

