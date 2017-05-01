  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Former U.S. Attorney for Guam chairs Hope and Healing

Monday, May 1st, 2017

Former U.S. Attorney for Guam Alicia Limtiaco has accepted the challenge of being chairperson for the Board of Evaluators of the Hope and Healing group which is reaching out to victims of clergy sexual abuse on Guam. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, Pacific.

Tags: ,