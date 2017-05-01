Capital punishment – re-introduce it says Honiara Mayor

Honiara City Council Mayor Andrew Mua says he is in full support of the call to re-introduce capital punishment for people who commit brutal murder.

More than a thousand people have taken part in a procession to condemn the killing of a Chinese couple murdered over the Easter weekend.

Speaking at the procession Mua called on the government to impose tougher laws to deter similar killings.

“I condemn this recent barbaric killing of the couple and I truly support the debate to hang people who commit such heartless killing,” Mua said.

“I call on the government through its judicial arm to review it laws to bring tougher penalties to this kind of people.”

“We come together with a common purpose which is to condemn what has happened over the Easter weekend in this building.”

“We must uphold our Christian values at all times and remember that only God is the giver and taker of lives,” Mua said.

The march was organised by Forum Solomon Islands International (FSII), the Chinese Association in Solomon Islands and other private business houses.

FSII president, Benjamin Afuga described the killing as “an act of cruelty which must be condemned in the strongest manner,” adding the rate of barbaric killing is rising.

“Today we marched because we care for humanity. Today we march because we condemn brutal killing. Today we marched because we want a society that is free from barbaric killing,” Mr Afuga said.

“Today we stand here as brothers and sisters bearing different colours of one nation, Solomon Islands.”

Capital punishment was not included in the penal code after independence in 1978.

It is thought that capital punishment was probably abolished in 1966.

Source

News category: Pacific.