A significant number of workers in the health care sector in New Zealand are from the Philippines.

Health worker Aeziel Niegos came to New Zealand in 2008 with a dream of settling here and becoming a Kiwi.

But the 39-year-old, who is earns $19.54 an hour as a house leader in an Albany health care facility, said changes to Immigration rules will make that an “impossible dream”. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.