God’s special plans for Pakistani Christians

Pakistani Christians have suffered much persecution from the Islamic State.
However the Archbishop of Lahore, Sebastian Shaw, says Pakistani Christians are realizing that God gave them a special calling to be his witnesses and work for the human rights and dignity of all in their country. Read more
Pope Francis gave a talk at the TED international conference, which brings in influential speakers, in Vancouver on the evening of Tuesday, April 25. The talk – a surprise for all in the audience – recapitulated the key themes of the Argentinian pope’s view of the human person: We are all related and interconnected; scientific Read more
The Promise, the grandest big-screen portrayal ever made about the mass killings of Armenians during World War I, has been rated by more than 111,300 people on IMDb — a remarkable total considering it doesn’t open in theatres until Friday and has thus far been screened only a handful of times publicly. The passionate reaction is Read more
Fundamentalism in its multiple different expressions is a global reality. It is today vigorously alive at home and abroad, and Pope Francis is right: “Fundamentalism is a sickness that is in all religions”. Fundamentalism is a form of organised anger in reaction to the unsettling consequences of rapid social and religious change. The atmosphere is ripe Read more
If it takes a village to raise a child then it takes one to kill a teenager, as well, or at least that is the premise of Netflix’s provocative new series, “13 Reasons Why,” based on Jay Asher’s 2007 book of the same name. The show depicts the series of events that led to the Read more