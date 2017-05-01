  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. News Shorts

God’s special plans for Pakistani Christians

Monday, May 1st, 2017

Pakistani Christians have suffered much persecution from the Islamic State.

However the Archbishop of Lahore, Sebastian Shaw, says Pakistani Christians are realizing that God gave them a special calling to be his witnesses and work for the human rights and dignity of all in their country. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , ,