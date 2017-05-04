Benedict XVI – Radical Islam and atheist secularism

Radical Islam and radical atheist secularism is creating a “dangerous situation” says Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI.

His words were read to a conference sponsored by Poland’s president last week.

Those attending the conference included representatives of Poland’s government and Church.

They were discussing Benedict’s paper “The Concept of the State From the Perspective of the Teachings of Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger/Pope Benedict XVI”.

He sent a message to the delegates saying “the contrast between the concepts of the radically atheistic state and the creation of the radically theocratic state by Muslim movements creates a dangerous situation for our age, one whose effects we experience each day.

“These radical ideologies require us to urgently develop a convincing concept of the state that will stand up to the confrontation between these challenges and help to overcome it,” he told them.

