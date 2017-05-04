Papal Honour for CWL Church Volunteer

A prestigious papal honour has been bestowed on Te Awamutu woman Betsy Reymer for her lifelong service to the Catholic Church.

Hamilton Catholic Bishop Steve Lowe visited St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Te Awamutu this month to present the Benemerenti Medal and a certificate to the 84-year-old.

Over the last three decades Mrs Reymer has worked polishing brass, making curtains, washing and ironing linen, gardening and creating floral arrangements for local Catholic churches. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.