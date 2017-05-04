  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
Pokemon Go player arrested in church

Thursday, May 4th, 2017

A man is facing jail for “inciting religious hatred” after making a video of himself playing Pokemon Go inside a Russian Orthodox church.

The footage, which has been watched 1.7 million times on YouTube, shows the man describing Jesus as “the rarest Pokemon”. Read more

