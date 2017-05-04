Woman ordained in rebel Catholic ceremony

A woman ordained as a Catholic priest said she is the second woman in her diocese ordained by the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests.

The ordination was carried out by Bridget Mary Meehan, who presents herself as a Catholic bishop.

“It’s time for a change and we’re in the forefront, leading the charge,” Abigail Eltzroth, the woman who was ordained, said.

“We expect that eventually everybody is going to follow us.”

However, David Hains who is a spokesperson for the Charlotte Diocese, said he hopes “Catholics in the diocese will understand that it would be sinful to receive a fake sacrament from a woman priest and that includes attending a fake Mass.”

The 64-year old Eltzroth has completed seminary school and served as a Presbyterian minister for several years.

She converted to Catholicism in her 50’s.

The Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests began in 2002.

Although he has not suggested women could be priests, for the past eight months Pope Francis has had a 12-member commission studying the issue of women deacons. Six members of the still-ongoing commission are women.

