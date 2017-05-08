Cyclone donna a direct result of climate change?

On Monday Cyclone Donna spiked at category 5 with winds sustained at 215km/h and gusting 260km/h, making it the strongest ever May cyclone recorded in the entire Southern Hemisphere.

A climate scientist said Donna’s lateness and intensity is a direct result of a changing climate.

Jim Salinger, from Otago University, said late cyclones such as Donna were rare, but not unheard of.

However, he said this one was unusual as the sea temperatures around Vanuatu and New Caledonia are what they would normally be in March.

“Well we’re not in an El Niño and we’re not in a La Niña, so you would not expect temperatures to be that warm, though they can be on occasions.

“So what we’re seeing happening here is, I’d say, there’s a bit of global warming going on,” Salinger says.”

Not all agree with Salinger.

The New Zealand Herald reports that “while it may seem we’ve had more than our usual share of tropical cyclones this season, meteorologists say, on the whole, it’s been close to normal.”

“Even though we don’t have a very strong ENSO event – (either La Niña or El Niño) – going on right now, when we have these neutral phases, you can still get periods of time when the weather pattern is either reflecting La Niña-like or El Niño-like conditions,” Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll told the Herald.

On Monday Tropical Cyclone Donna was continuing to move south and is about 200km off Vanuatu’s islands.

After crossing the northern Vanuatu islands and hovering to the west of Torba for two days, Cyclone Donna it was on track to New Caledonia.

Donna has already downed trees and destroyed a church and many homes in Vanuatu’s far northern province of Torba late last week, according to World Vision.

The worst-hit Torres Islands, where houses have been toppled and food crops destroyed, continue to experience winds gusting over 200 km/h.

The village of Sola in Torba was inundated with more than 250 mm (10 inches) of rain on Wednesday afternoon to Friday, local time.

Drone view of damage

