Islamic State attacks on Christians will escalate

An anonymous Islamic State (IS) spokesperson is warning Muslims in Egypt to stay away from Christian gatherings and Western embassies because of probable IS attacks.

He said the attacks are part of the “war on infidels” IS is fighting.

He also claimed his group was responsible for the suicide bombings that struck two Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday. Forty-seven people died and many more were injured.

Speaking in an interview published in the IS al-Nabaa newsletter last week, the spokesperson urged all Muslims to work as jihadists.

They should focus on “legitimate targets” like churches and security posts, as well as “places where crusader nationals of western countries gather”.

If Muslims don’t join jihadist groups, they should carry out “lone wolf attacks,” he said.

He also said Muslims who don’t attack Christians are antagonistic to the Islamic religion, are apostate and had better “hurry up and repent”.

Coptic Christians in Egypt have been targeted by IS jihadists for several decades.

The Palm Sunday attacks prompted Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to declare a state of emergency for the next three months.

