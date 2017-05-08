Being an RNDM Sister in an age of refugees and Netflix binges

Anne Sklenars was 19 when she became an RNDM Sister (Religieuses De Notre Dame Des Missions).

At 32 she discovered more about the world, being sent on missions, first to the Philippines and then-Burma.

While her contemporaries settled down and had families, Anne points to her time living and working in Southeast Asia as the sort of opportunity life in a religious order has given her in compensation.

“The freedom that I have, to be free to have gone to Cambodia and Burma with the refugees, and the landmine survivors and now to work with the most poor and the most abandoned is really important to me. If I had a family and a partner I wouldn’t be so free to do that.” Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.