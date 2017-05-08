  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
New Gregorian chant album released

Monday, May 8th, 2017

A group of priests from the Fraternity of St. Peter in Nebraska US have just released Requiem, a recording of the Gregorian chants of the Requiem Mass in the Latin rite.

The Fraternity is dedicated to celebrating the traditional Latin Mass.

Requiem will be available from 12 May on Amazon. Read more

