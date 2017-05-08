Internationally respected theologian and anthropologist receives an award

A New Zealand Marist priest has received an award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to academic research and teaching in the fields of theology and anthropology over many decades.

BBI, The Australian Institute of Theological Education presented a Lifetime Achievement Award in Practical Theology to Dr Gerald Arbuckle.

Arbuckle is an internationally respected theologian and anthropologist.

The presentation was made at the launch of Arbuckle’s latest book, Intentional Faith Communities in Catholic Education.

Principals joined with senior leaders from Catholic schools offices for the launch of the book hosted by BBI on Thursday 4 May at the Polding Centre offices of the Archdiocese of Sydney.

The book examines the challenges faced by Catholic schools in Australia in an increasingly secularised society.

It features 24 practical recommendations of direct relevance to Catholic school leaders aimed at ensuring their schools are communities where the faith thrives and is effectively witnessed.

In launching the book, the Headmaster of St Joseph’s College, Hunters Hill, Mr Ross Tarlinton said it captures the essence of what it means to be a leader in a Catholic school today.

“There is an enormous responsibility on Catholic school principals to ensure the faith mission of their school permeates all aspects of school life and they can’t achieve that goal if they aren’t personally committed to living out their own faith as well”, Tarlinton explained.

“And if we aren’t genuine about that, we are as St Paul reminded us, simply like noisy gongs or clanging symbols”.

Copies of the book are available online through St Pauls Publications Australia.

Source

bbi.catholic.edu.au

Image: Supplied

News category: New Zealand, Top Story.