  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Christianity helped create modern chickens

Thursday, May 11th, 2017

Religious dogma in the Middle Ages helped create the modern domestic chickens, new research suggests.

Christians subject to fasting edicts at that time were banned from eating meat from four-legged animals, but they could eat chickens and eggs. Continue reading

