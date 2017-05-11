  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
John Paul College students create award winning video

Thursday, May 11th, 2017

Eamon Walsh, David Harrison and Joshua Richardson are students at John Paul College in Rotorua.

Their video won the top prize in the Film, 15-18 years category in the 2016 Young Reporters for the Environment awards. Have a look at the video

