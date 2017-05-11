Pope sways in time with Hasidic Jews

A group of Hasidic Jews meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican had him itching to dance.
A cellphone video of the group with Francis shows him swaying in time to the Hasidic beat. Read more
News category: News Shorts, World.
Thursday, May 11th, 2017
Tags: Hasidic Jews, Pope Francis