Pope sways in time with Hasidic Jews

Thursday, May 11th, 2017

A group of Hasidic Jews meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican had him itching to dance.

A cellphone video of the group with Francis shows him swaying in time to the Hasidic beat. Read more

