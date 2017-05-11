Health Select Committee: 77% of Submissions Oppose Euthanasia

Analysis of 21,277 submissions to the Health Select Committee’s investigation into end of life issues shows that 16,411 opposed the legalisation of euthanasia, while 4,142 supported legalisation.

Matthew Jansen, Secretary of the Care Alliance, said the submissions reflect the depth and breadth of public attitudes about euthanasia.

The Health Select Committee investigation began in response to a petition presented to Parliament in June 2015.

“Quite simply, the Voluntary Euthanasia Society were able to get 8,975 signatures on a petition, but could muster less than half that number in actual submissions,” said Jansen.

“By contrast, 16,411 people took the opportunity to say no to euthanasia.”

Opposition to euthanasia was dominant across all submission lengths. For example, of the submissions longer than one page, 1,510 submissions opposed euthanasia while 523 supported its legalisation.

“We became aware last year that pro-euthanasia advocates were spreading a message that opposing submissions did not meet their standards for length, uniqueness or the use of religious arguments.”

“We thought that was disrespectful to the thousands of New Zealanders who took the time and effort to share their views with Parliament, for and against. So we set to work to find out the facts.”

“Care Alliance volunteers read every submission to record views on legalising euthanasia, the length of the submission, and whether or not religious arguments were used by the submitter.”

“This work was completed in April, and a random sample from the full analysis was checked by an independent research company.”

It concluded that “we can say with at least 95% confidence that the overall classification percentages are accurate within no more than 0.4% variation.”

Jansen added that “While the Care Alliance never argues this issue from a faith perspective, we respect the right of any New Zealander to do so, for or against, if they wish.”

“That is a real and existing right protected by the Bill of Rights Act.”

“In the event, more than 82 percent of submissions opposed to euthanasia contained no reference to religious arguments.”

“Jansen said that many of the submissions, for and against, contained deeply moving personal stories regarding illness, dying and suicide.”

“The Select Committee has been provided with incredible testimony. We trust that they will hear that there is much more that needs to be done to improve mental health, disability and end of life services in New Zealand, but that the overwhelming majority of submitters say that euthanasia is not a solution.”

