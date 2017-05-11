Is Tonga really the most Mormon country in the world?

Of Tonga’s 106,513 inhabitants, 64,156 are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, (Mormom) according to the Salt Lake City-based faith’s official statistics.

That constitutes about 60 percent of the populace, independent Mormon demographer Matt Martinich told RNZ. But the number of “active” Latter-day Saints is much lower.

"It's more like about 20% because about two thirds of the members of the church in Tonga don't regularly attend church or they identify with some other religious group even though their names are still on the church records."

