Police likely to rule on possible charges against Cardinal ‘fairly quickly’

Thursday, May 18th, 2017

The head of Victoria Police has indicated a decision is likely in the next few weeks on whether to charge Catholic Cardinal George Pell in relation to sexual abuse allegations dating back to the late 1970s.

Key Points

  • A decision on possible charges would be made based on the evidence, the likelihood of conviction
  • The decision would probably be made fairly quickly, in a few weeks
  • Cardinal Pell repeated his denials restated his innocence, saying he would continue to co-operate fully

Police confirmed on Wednesday they had received advice from Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP] and were considering whether to lay charges. Read more

