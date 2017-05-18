Police likely to rule on possible charges against Cardinal ‘fairly quickly’

The head of Victoria Police has indicated a decision is likely in the next few weeks on whether to charge Catholic Cardinal George Pell in relation to sexual abuse allegations dating back to the late 1970s.
Key Points
- A decision on possible charges would be made based on the evidence, the likelihood of conviction
- The decision would probably be made fairly quickly, in a few weeks
- Cardinal Pell repeated his denials restated his innocence, saying he would continue to co-operate fully
Police confirmed on Wednesday they had received advice from Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions [DPP] and were considering whether to lay charges. Read more
