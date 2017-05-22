Australian Catholic schools funding blowup

Australian Catholic schools are a not pleased with the way the extra $18.6 billion earmarked for all Aussie schools will be allocated.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced the funding under the “Gonski 2.0” plan model last week.

Under this model, he says government funding will be allocated on the sole basis of the needs of particular students, in a way that is “sector blind”.

This is a big change from the model used for decades, where funds are provided by both Federal and State governments and spent on three education sectors – Catholic, government and independent schools.

It will result in fee increases, the Catholic schools’ sector argues.

This is nonsense, says Education Minister Simon Birmingham.

He is accusing Catholic schools of scaring parents and falsely claiming the need for fee hikes.

“It’s very disappointing to see some sectors are choosing to scare principals, teachers, parents with what appear to be absolutely blatant falsehoods,” he said in Adelaide.

“I urge leaders in the Catholic schools system to stop seeking special treatment and to embrace needs-based funding for Australian schools.”

Where Birmingham claims the new model will see an extra $3.4 billion given to Catholic schools over the next 10 years, Deputy Labor leader Tanya Plibersek has a different view.

She says thousands of public and small systemic Catholic schools will lose funds while some of the wealthiest schools will pocket more.

She says the Gonski 2.0 reforms will cost $22 billion from schools and will force parents of children at Catholic schools to have to fight to protect the funding they have.

