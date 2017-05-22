CCCS dedicate new Jubilee Church

The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa (CCCS) dedicated their new Jubilee church (Fale Iupeli) at the headquarters Malua last Thursday.

The dedication ceremony started with various church district presenting gifts in a traditional Ta’alolo and the Mafutaga Aoao a Tina – the Church Women’s Council presented fine mats, siapo and a monetary gift of $2 million tala. (NZ$1.1 million)

After the Taalolo, the christening ceremony followed, with Masiofo Filifilia Tamasese cutting the ribbon to open building while the Chairman of the Church, Reverend Elder Tautiaga Senara conducted the service.

The ceremony was attended by the head of state, Tuiatua Tupua Tamasese Efi, the prime minister, Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, members of the council of deputies, cabinet ministers, leaders of other denominations, parliamentarians, members of the business community and hundreds of guests.

After the guests were seated, The Church General Secretary, Reverend Vavatau Taufao announced the only media to be allowed inside was the EFKS TV which is owned by the church.

The Samoa Observer reported that Vavatau has refused to speak to their reporter.

He insisted that he wanted to talk only to a reporter from Radio New Zealand International.

Difficulties have been encountered in completing the project including delays, questions surrounding loans raised, the cost of contruction matertials and difficulties with contactors.

The exact cost of the project and the extent of the remaining debt remains unclear.

News organisations have suggested different amounts. The confusion is increased by the fact that the amounts quoted are in Samoan tala, US dollars and in some cases the currency is not specified.

It appears however that the total cost is in the region of 17 million tala (NZ$9.6 million).

Vavatau said criticism of the church spending too much on constructing church buildings rather than the welfare of the people was an important matter to be considered.

“It is the people that agreed to build this, even though it is expensive it is their choice. But as General Secretary I believe that this is a living testimony of church prayer,”

