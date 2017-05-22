Bishop gets hate mail after allowing Catholics to eat meat on St Patrick’s day

Pittsburgh Bishop Zubik received hate mail for allowing Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day

“You can’t believe the hate mail I got over that. ‘You’re sending us to hell. Who do you think you are to be able to tell us we can eat meat.'”

“I mean, it’s over something as simple as that and it draws out hatred, real hatred,” Zubik said.

"There's an intolerance that is ugly all across the board, politically, ecclesiastically, and that's why I say the first thing we've got to be able to do is know what it means to listen."

