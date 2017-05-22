Pope’s first foray into feature film

Documentary and feature film makers don’t usually expect Popes to collaborate with feature film makers and answer hot questions from around the world. Francis is the first Pope to do this in a new feature film. Read more
When I read the church fathers' teaching about sin, I acknowledge the principles but interpret them a different way. Many women do this because feminine spirituality tends to be a little different, although complementary to the male model. Our spiritual paths are shaped by our biological roles. Most men achieve spiritual growth through information and structure.
One benefit of bearing an unusual name is that anybody I meet who knew my father is liable to ask, "Are you any relation to Vaughan Roughan?" Though he was a primary school principal whose career was spent in Southland and Canterbury, his former pupils and colleagues are everywhere. "He was a nice man," they
ROME – Unless there's an unexpected change in schedule – and, with these two mavericks, one never knows – Pope Francis and President Donald Trump will meet each other for the first time on Wednesday. The encounter will take place in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace, where the pontiff meets most heads of state who visit
It's not every day you find a group of young men, ranging from 15 to 18, who willingly make a three-year commitment to wake up at 6:30 a.m. every Sunday morning to pray and study in the house of the pope. "The boys' willingness to come in the first place is a sign of a