Catholic environmental activist arrested

A Catholic environmental activist has been arrested and his supporters beaten by police in Vietnam.

Police attacked protesters who were demanding an explanation for the detention of environmentalist Hoang Duc Binh earlier this month, said a priest at the scene.

He said the police told the crowd Binh had been moved to another facility.

The beatings happened after some priests who were at the protest and feared violence would erupt, asked the crowd to disperse.

"But after that, scores of police rushed the crowd to brutalize those who remained."

